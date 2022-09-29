Creative Travel wins tourism award

NEW DELHI, 30 September 2022: Creative Travel wins a national tourism award from the Government of India presented at a ceremony on 27 September, World Tourism Day.

Creative Travel CEO Rohit Kohli and senior executive Dimple Singh received the accolade on behalf of the Creative family of brands.

Photo credit: Creative Travel.

Commenting on the prestigious award, Kohli said: “A company is not made of brick & mortar, but of the people working there. Words are not enough to express our gratitude for the men and women who have stayed with us over the past two difficult years. They make us what we are.”

The National Tourism Award for Excellence in Tourism covering the period 2018 to 2019 recognised the travel firm for its inspiring work in experiential incentive travel programmes.

On his Facebook page, Kohli dedicated the award to the memory of “our dearest departed colleague, Sanjay Bhatt, whom we lost in the early pandemic. He led his team to achieve this accolade for the Creative Family.”

Besides its pioneering role in India’s tourism industry, Creative Travel is a highly respected Pacific Asia Travel Association member.