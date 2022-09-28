Diveheart supports disabled divers

PERHENTIAN, Malaysia, 29 September 2022: Diveheart, a non-profit organisation run by volunteers to help children, veterans and the disabled through scuba opportunities and scuba therapy, chose Malaysia as the host country for its Diveheart Adaptive programme in the Asian region.

Hosted at Mimpi Perhentian Resort, Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Terengganu, earlier this month, the programme was a collaborative effort between Diveheart, University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), and Tourism Malaysia.

It brought together the UMMC Rehabilitation Medicine Team to assist the disabled divers above and underwater.

Joining the programme were the Diveheart leaders, Jim Elliott (President), Syed Abd Rahman (Diveheart Malaysia Ambassador), and Ernest C. Teo (Diveheart Borneo Lead).

Other attendees included Datuk Musa Yusof, Deputy Director General (Promotion) of Tourism Malaysia, Prof Dr Nazirah Hasnan, Director of UMMC, Dr Chris Jones from Gold Coast, Australia, and Max Missbichler from Austria.