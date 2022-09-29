PATA Nepal Chapter honours its trailblazers

KATHMANDU, 30 September 2022: Pacific Asia Travel Association Nepal Chapter celebrated its 47th anniversary on World Tourism Day, 27 September, by officially announcing details of the 4th Himalayan Travel Mart (HTM) scheduled for mid-2023.

Established on 26 September 1975, the PATA Nepal Chapter is just three years short of celebrating its 50 anniversary.

As part of World Tourism Day celebrations, PATA Nepal Chapter launched a promotional video to announce the 4th Himalayan Travel Mart (HTM) to be held in Nepal from 6 to 9 June 2023. PATA Nepal Chapter organised three highly successful editions of HTM in 2017, 2018 and 2019, before the global Covid-19 pandemic shut down tourism.

At the World Tourism Day event, the chapter posthumously bestowed the prestigious PATA Lifetime Achievement Award on the late Joti Lai Khanna, founder of Yeti Travels, “with great respect, honour and heartfelt appreciation for his invaluable contribution to the association, and his lifelong dedication of more than 45 Years promoting tourism in Nepal.”

The chapter also presented the ‘PATA Personality of the Year 2021 Award’ to Deepak Raj Joshi in recognition of his “advocacy, engagement, and tireless contributions toward the promotion, sustainable development, and revival of Nepal’s tourism sector during the global Covid-19 pandemic.”