Malaysia wraps up sales mission

MOSCOW, 20 September 2022: Tourism Malaysia concludes a nine-day roadshow that began in Moscow in Russia and ends today in Istanbul in Turkey.

The sales promotion was put together by Tourism Malaysia’s overseas offices in Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkey, focusing on the outbound tourism markets in Moscow, Tashkent, Almaty, and Istanbul.

Tourism Malaysia’s acting deputy director general (planning) Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof led the group of travel operators, hoteliers, state tourism bodies, and educational tourism industry players.

The roadshow provided a platform for both Malaysian sellers and local buyers to participate in business-to-business (B2B) sessions and product presentations to revive, reconnect and create new partnerships in enhancing opportunities to boost tourist arrivals to Malaysia.

“One of the biggest draws is Malaysia’s racial and cultural diversity, resulting in a mixed yet harmonious legacy that manifests itself in our festivals, architecture, clothing, language, cuisine, and other aspects of daily life,” said Iskandar Mirza, during the opening session in Moscow.

“While the past two years have been tremendously challenging for us, we are glad to share that Malaysia has surpassed our initial target of 2 million international tourist arrivals since reopening our international borders.

“We have since revised our target of welcoming 9.2 million international tourist arrivals with MYR26.8 billion in tourism receipts for this year,” he added.

Malaysia has relaxed the entry procedures for fully-vaccinated travellers without requiring quarantine or pre-departure and on-arrival Covid-19 tests. Travel insurance is also not a prerequisite for foreigners entering Malaysia, and inbound travellers no longer need to fill in the Traveler’s Card on the country’s contact tracing app, MySejahtera.