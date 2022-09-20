Holiday Inn opens on Samui

SAMUI ISLAND, 21 September 2022: Holiday Inn Resort Samui Bophut will open its doors on 1 October with a package designed for families and couples.

Holiday Inn Resort Samui Bophut Beach is celebrating its grand opening with a promotional 20% discount package with rates starting from THB 3,600 net.

The Grand Opening Package covers a minimum of two nights. It is available for booking from now until 31 October 2022 for a stay any time between now and 20 December 2022.

Guests staying two nights receive THB800 resort credit per room per stay, access to the jungle-themed kids’ club, playground, splash pad, and all children’s activities. For a stay of three nights, roundtrip transfers between the airport and the resort are added to the package.

Located on Bophut Beach, the resort is a 15-minute drive from Samui International Airport and close to the Fisherman’s Village (a three-minute drive).