‘What About Kuching’ returns in October

KUCHING, 9 August 2022: Sarawak’s iconic festival ‘What About Kuching’ gained a new lease of life as organisers announced its comeback from 1 to 31 October.

First reported in the New Sarawak Tribune, the online news service confirmed What About Kuching Festival 2022 (WAK2022) returns after a two-year pause caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions.

What About Kuching Facebook

The community-driven festival of the arts, culture and lifestyle focusing on Sarawak’s state capital and its neighbouring districts hosted its third edition back in 2019, supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak.

Throughout October, WAK2022 will feature a multi-genre programme centred in the city of Kuching and radiating outwards towards greater Kuching.

The WAK festival series founding director Donald Tan confirmed at the close of proposal submission on 31 July, WAK2022 received 69 proposals from 59 different collaborators covering 111 events of various genres, including music, theatre, dance, arts and crafts, gastronomy, culture, sporting events and eco-based adventure activities.

“WAK2022 will be your best opportunity to experience and be immersed in our rich culture and heritage,” said Tan during the press launch, “It will satisfy your craving for music, theatre and fine arts as we present both the old and the new. Gastronomy will be a big part of the festival too!”

Find out more about WAK2022 at www.aboutkuching.com.

(Source: New Sarawak Tribune)