DidaTravel delivers flight bookings

SHENZHEN, China, 9 August 2022: A leading Chinese travel service provider DidaTravel has launched its B2B flight booking multi-GDS portal, featuring access to full-service, low-cost airlines and new distribution capability (NDC) content.

DidaTravel’s 23,000 B2B buyers worldwide (travel agents, tour operators, OTAs, TMCs and event DMCs) can now access flights from 500 plus airlines to fly to more than 20,000 destinations.

In the future, clients can combine flights with accommodation to boost their ancillary revenue thanks to dynamic packaging technology that also includes in-path and post-booking cross-selling tools.

Packaging of flights with accommodation is already available through the company’s new flight booking engine or as an XML / API integration, with dynamic packaging to be integrated at the end of 2022. In addition, currently, there is an option for clients to query flight prices manually.

To lead this new venture, Jason Guan – who joined DidaTravel last year – has now been appointed as flight business unit general manager, reporting directly to Rikin Wu, DidaTravel Founder & CEO.

DidaTravel’s founder & CEO Rikin Wu comments: “Following years of partners asking for flight products, during Covid we put aside the time and resources to prepare for this properly, and I’m excited that we are now ready to launch. Given our network of 23,000 B2B travel sellers globally and our dynamic packaging capabilities, I feel confident that we will be able to grow and scale our flight business under the leadership of Jason.”

About DidaTravel

DidaTravel is a tech-driven integrated travel service provider founded in 2012 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China. It has over 300 staff in eight offices globally. The company works with over 23,000 travel buying clients worldwide. It has a portfolio of over 51,500 competitively sourced direct hotel contracts, as well as 700,000 hotel products provided by 600+ global suppliers, covering more than 200 countries/regions. Before the pandemic, in 2019, DidaTravel sold hotel bookings in the China & APAC region worth over USD700 million.