Thai AirAsia boosts Seoul flights

BANGKOK, 9 August 2022: Thai AirAsia X is increasing flights on its Bangkok-Suvarnabhumi (BKK) to Seoul (ICN), South Korea route to 10 flights weekly starting this October.

The airline offers 20% off on all seats* and routes for bookings from 8 to 14 August 2022 for travel from 22 August to 18 April 2023.

Thai AirAsia X acting CEO Tassapon Bijleveld said: “We are mounting more flights for this popular sector in anticipation of a spike in demand towards the final quarter of the year, South Korea’s high season for travel.

“There will be daily flights from Suvarnabhumi to Incheon beginning October, with an additional service every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, making it a total of 10 flights weekly.”

Travellers can now enter South Korea without any quarantine requirement. However, passengers should check out full Information on entry into South Korea by visiting www.k-eta.go.kr.

*Promotion does not apply to long weekends and public holidays. Terms and conditions apply.