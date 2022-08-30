Thai Vietjet flies four to Fukuoka

BANGKOK 31 August 2022: Thai Vietjet will increase flights on the Fukuoka – Bangkok route to four weekly, starting from 1 September 2022.

“We have received great feedback from the market, beyond expectation, both from Thailand and Japan, since our flight service launch between Fukuoka and Bangkok back in July 2022,” said Thai Vietjet director of commercial Pinyot Pibulsonggram. “This is a significant and positive sign that the international travel market is gradually bouncing back after a long Covid-19 pause. With further relaxation of travel restrictions in both countries, we expect to add more flights during the upcoming peak travel season, offering a more convenient yet affordable travel choice for international tourists between the two countries.”

The airline commenced its flight service connecting Fukuoka and Bangkok on 16 July. As of 1 September, the service connecting Fukuoka to Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) will increase to four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, with an approximate flight time of five hours and 30 minutes.

Flight schedule:

Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Arrival Days of Operation VZ810 Bangkok Fukuoka 00:45 08:10 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/ VZ811 Fukuoka Bangkok 09:10 12:50 VZ810 Bangkok Fukuoka 02:35 10:00 Saturday

Vietjet Group also offers direct services from Hanoi (Vietnam) to Fukuoka and Nagoya. The route connecting Fukuoka to Hanoi operates with three return flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. In comparison, the service from Nagoya to Hanoi has four return flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Currently, passengers entering Thailand are no longer required to possess a certificate of testing for a negative COVID-19 result before entering the country or upon arrival. Passengers are also not required to quarantine upon arrival due to the removal of the ‘Test & Go’ scheme from 1 May 2022.