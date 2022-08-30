Anantara wins USA TODAY award

BANGKOK, 31 August 2022: Anantara Hotels & Resorts has won the award for Best Luxury Hotel Brand in the 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel contest.

The award recognises the brand’s commitment to consistently delivering excellent customer service and staying true to its mission to create memorable travel experiences that combine heartfelt hospitality with the best of each destination.

The 10Best panel shortlisted nominees based on consistency, impeccable service and comfort with 20 brands – including Four Seasons, Kimpton, The Ritz-Carlton and Standard Hotels – in the running. USA TODAY’s readers cast their votes over four weeks, with Anantara securing the coveted prize.

“On behalf of Anantara hotels and resorts worldwide, I would like to thank the USA TODAY experts and readers for recognising our efforts to consistently deliver genuine Thai hospitality, outstanding services and wellness-centric experiences in every destination we are present in,” said Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels, owning company of Anantara. “As international travel rebounds, we will stay laser-focused on giving travellers an experience where luxury and authenticity seamlessly combine in every interaction.”

USA TODAY is a multi-platform news and information media company and America’s number one newspaper in print circulation, while USATODAY.com is an award-winning newspaper website. 10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the US and worldwide.

(Source: Anantara)