Cathay Pacific to double flights to KL

HONG KONG, 31 August 2022: Cathay Pacific will increase services from its Hong Kong hub to Kuala Lumpur to six weekly flights in December, up from three weekly services in September.

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions, the airline intends to increase flights to pre-Covid-19 levels to most destinations in Asia by early 2023.

In September, the airline will serve Kuala Lumpur with three flights weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday. The flights depart Hong Kong at 0855 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 1250.

Starting in December, the frequency will jump to six weekly flights (Tuesday to Sunday) with no flight on Monday. The same flight days are in place during the January to February 2023 timetable. The return fare in economy class starts at HKD5,510 return with tax and fees. Flight time is three hours and 55 minutes on an Airbus A350-900.