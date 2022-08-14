Skål meets a digital wizard

BANGKOK, 15 August 2022: Skål International Bangkok organised a Business Luncheon Talk on “New Era of Digital Marketing for Thailand’s Tourism Business ” at Landmark Hotel Bangkok last week.

James Thurlby Skål International Bangkok, president and executive committee members, welcomed guest speaker Pawoot Pongvitayapanu (fifth right) CEO and founder of www.TARAD.com.

Pawoot Pongvitayapanu (Pom) is a well-known online entrepreneur, CEO of efrastructure Group and founder of www.TARAD.com, the largest E-Commerce Service in Thailand.

He is also the president of the Thai E-Commerce Association and a popular speaker and columnist for newspapers and Magazines. He is often called “Thailand’s Internet pioneer and Thailand’s eCommerce Wizard.”

The event was attended by senior executives of tourism organisations at the Landmark Hotel Bangkok. Skål International Bangkok organises networking lunch talks every other month.

Photo shows from the left:

– Pichai Visutriratana, Director of Events of Skål International Bangkok

– Kanokros Wongvekin, Director of Public Relations of Skål International Bangkok

– John Neutze, Treasurer of Skål International Bangkok

– Tim Waterhouse, Auditor of Skål International Bangkok

– Andrew J Wood, President Skål International Asia.

– Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, CEO and Founder of www.TARAD.com. (white shoes)

– James Thurlby, President of Skål International Bangkok

– Marvin Bemand, Vice President of Skål International Bangkok

– Michael Bamberg Secretary of Skål International Bangkok – Francis Zimmerman, General Manager of Landmark Hotel Bangkok