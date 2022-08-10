Klook adds accident insurance offer

HONG KONG, 11 August 2022: Kook takes on board an accident insurance cover option for customers booking travel and leisure offerings on its e-commerce platform.

Specialising in attractions, tours, local transport and stays, Kook teams up with insurance specialist FWD Group to launch a fully integrated accident cover insurance available via the Klook app and website.

FWD Group will provide Kook customers protection by offering short-term accident cover initially in Singapore and subsequently to other countries across Southeast Asia, subject to regulatory approvals.

The protection plan is presented as an add-on when purchasing travel experiences through Klook’s e-commerce platform designed to cover the insured for the duration of the travel activity booked.

“We’re delighted to partner with FWD Group to launch this new insurance product that will give our customers added flexibility and peace of mind,” said Klook VP, Corporate Development C S Soong.

To learn more about the key features of the insurance offering in Singapore, visit https://www.fwd.com.sg/klook.

About FWD Group

Established in 2013, FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with approximately 10 million customers across 10 markets.

About Klook

Klook is the leading travel and leisure e-commerce platform founded in 2014. It delivers a booking system for travel experiences such as local attractions, tours, transportation, and stays, tapping a portfolio of 490,000 activities in over 1,000 destinations.