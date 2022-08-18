RainGain signs deal with Air India

NEW DELHI, 19 August 2022: Air India has signed a deal with RateGain Travel Technologies to use its AirGain product that delivers dynamically adjusted prices based on real-time, accurate, and high-quality airfare data.

As a flagship carrier, Air India offers connections to nearly 90 destinations in over 30 countries across Asia, Europe, the USA, Canada and Australia, operating one of the world’s largest domestic and international networks. It maintains a fleet of 113 aircraft operating over 500 daily flights.

As fuel prices and inflation continue to increase costs for airlines, travellers are becoming cost conscious and looking for the best airfares.

Air India said the increased pressure on costs as well as traveller preference is creating a need for pricing data. AirGain will help the airline accurately understand market shifts, monitor competitive strategy and understand the right price each time.

It tracks historical trends and fare changes on the most-profitable routes making it easy for revenue and commercial teams to stay on top of every market development.

Commenting on the partnership, Air India executive director of corporate affairs Aruna Gopalakrishnan said: “Air India is focused on becoming one of the most competitive airlines in the world, and technology will play a big role in it. RateGain is known for helping the world’s largest travel companies and is expected to be playing a role in making Air India the preferred choice of traveller.”