Singapore’s food festival is back

SINGAPORE, 18 August 2022: The annual Singapore Food Festival (SFF) returns for its 29th edition from 24 August to 11 September 2022.

For the first time since the pandemic, SFF 2022 offers a sumptuous spread of 70 gastronomic experiences, including a Festival Village with over 25 food establishments and a special nine-course dinner, as well as an array of workshops, tours, and exclusive menus at partner restaurants.

Singapore Tourism Board director, retail & dining, Teyi Guo said: “As international travel resumes, we are excited to bring SFF back to its usual format, with engaging in-person programming so visitors can fully experience the international palate of our city.”

SFF Highlights

This year’s line-up, with the theme ‘Real Foodies Only’, comprises several components: the Festival Village, limited-time menus at partner restaurants, tours and workshops, virtual offerings, and overseas activations.

The Festival Village will bring together over 25 culinary and beverage brands at the Bayfront Event Space from 31 August to 11 September 2022.

Over 25 food establishments will serve familiar favourites with an innovative twist, such as Jelebu Dry Laksa’s signature dish topped with Boston lobster and tiger prawns.

Singapore’s hottest food truck The Goodburger is set to sizzle with Blue Lotus Eating House on an SFF-exclusive plant-based Golden Chilli Crab Burger, while the newly-minted Michelin Bib Gourmand stall One Prawn & Co will collaborate with heritage brand Hock Lian Huat to present a thick, silky prawn bisque with shrimps, mussels and clams (above), alongside a ngoh hiang (five-spiced meat rolls) platter. The Chef Arena situated within the grounds of the Festival Village will present a special nine-course dinner created by top culinary masters featured in SFF 2022’s virtual masterclasses, complete with a Martell Noblige cocktail created by Juan Yi Jun, the head bartender of No Sleep Club.

Complementing the food offerings is a curated line-up of workshops for those who prefer to get hands-on. Foodies can learn the art of mixing spices from 3rd generation owner Jeya Seelan from traditional spice stall Jeya Spices; as well as gather Thermomix tips to whip up delicious meals with cookbook author Annie Xavier and passionate home bakers. There will also be a Marketplace featuring a curated selection of merchandise and an Entertainment stage presented by Tiger Beer.

Beyond the Festival Village, various restaurants island-wide will offer festival-exclusive dishes. In an ode to the melting pot of cultures in Singapore, Two Men Bagel House will present a bagelwich (left) packed with the aromatic flavours of Chinese, Indian and Malay curries, while Italian meets Malay at Italian-inspired restaurant and bar Dopo Teatro with its sambal goreng pizza.

In a meeting of old and new, deli veteran Steeple’s Deli will collaborate with new-school Park Bench Deli for a 1-day pop-up at Steeple’s Deli, featuring sandwiches that incorporate the former’s mouth-watering corned beef and the latter’s pastrami. Foodies with a sweet tooth must try the Teh Halia flavoured ice cream or the guava sorbet with sour plum powder by Made With Passion[1] brands The Ice Cream & Cookie Co. and Creamier.

Festival-goers can check out www.singaporefoodfestival.sg for the full list of experiences and ticketing information.