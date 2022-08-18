Scoot launches Hokkaido airfare sale

SINGAPORE, 18 August 2022: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has launched a fare sale on flights between Singapore and Hokkaido for travel from November 2022 to cater to school holidays demand.
Scoot will start seasonal nonstop Singapore-Hokkaido flights in November through to February 2023, in addition to its year-round flights to Hokkaido that stop in Taipei (Taiwan).
The launch marks the resumption of all pre-pandemic destinations to Japan, with daily flights to Hokkaido completing the picture effective November. The airline will also fly four times weekly to Osaka from September (stepping up to daily from November), and daily flights to Tokyo.
Lead-in fares for Singapore – Hokkaido (Chitose) and Singapore – Taipei – Hokkaido (Chitose) start from SGD412 and SGD370, respectively (taxes inclusive, one way). The flights will use a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Looking forward to the year-end holiday season, the airline will increase frequencies across 11 destinations in its network. Starting November, Scoot will operate 28 weekly flights to Bangkok, 21 weekly flights to Jakarta, 16 weekly flights to Phuket, 17 weekly flights to Ipoh, 18 weekly flights to Penang, 21 weekly flights to Ho Chi Min City and three weekly flights to Miri ( Malaysia).
Hokkaido
|
Singapore – Sapporo (Chitose)
|
From 2 November 2022 to 27 February 2023
|
Flight Number
|
Frequency
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Fleet
|
TR 890
|
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday*
|
0240
|
1110
|
B787-8B
|
*Sunday flights will be operated from 2 December to 30 January 2023
|
Sapporo (Chitose) – Singapore
|
From 2 November
|
Flight Number
|
Frequency
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Fleet
|
TR 891
|
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
|
1240
|
2030
|
B787-8B
|
Singapore – Taipei – Sapporo (Chitose)
|
From 1 November
|
Flight Number
|
Frequency
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Fleet
|
TR 892
|
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|
0540
|
1605
|
B787-8
|
Hokkaido (Chitose) – Taipei – Singapore
|
From 1 November
|
Flight Number
|
Frequency
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Fleet
|
TR 893
|
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|
1735
|
0305 (+1)
|
B787-8
Current Flights to Japan
|
Osaka (Kansai)
|
From 1 September 2022 to 29 October
|
Flight Number
|
Route
|
Frequency
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Fleet
|
TR 818
|
Singapore – Osaka
|
Monday*, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
|
0625
|
1315
|
B787-8
|
TR 819
|
Osaka – Singapore
|
Monday*, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
|
1415
|
2005
|
B787-8
|
*Monday flights will be operated from 3 October to 16 October 2022
|
From 30 October 2022
|
TR 818
|
Singapore – Osaka
|
Daily
|
0625
|
1315
|
B787-8
|
TR 819
|
Osaka – Singapore
|
Daily
|
1415
|
2005
|
B787-8
|
Tokyo (Narita)
|
Flight Number
|
Route
|
Frequency
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Fleet
|
TR808
|
Singapore – Tokyo
|
Daily
|
0715
|
1500
|
B787-9
|
TR809
|
Tokyo – Singapore
|
Daily
|
1600
|
2230
|
B787-9
|
Taipei – Tokyo (Narita)
|
Flight Number
|
Route
|
Frequency
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Fleet
|
TR898
|
Singapore – Taipei – Tokyo
|
Daily
|
0110
|
1045
|
B787-9
|
TR899
|
Tokyo – Taipei – Singapore
|
Daily
|
1145
|
2055
|
B787-9
*All times local. Flight schedules may be subject to change due to regulatory reasons.