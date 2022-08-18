Scoot launches Hokkaido airfare sale

SINGAPORE, 18 August 2022: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has launched a fare sale on flights between Singapore and Hokkaido for travel from November 2022 to cater to school holidays demand.

Scoot will start seasonal nonstop Singapore-Hokkaido flights in November through to February 2023, in addition to its year-round flights to Hokkaido that stop in Taipei (Taiwan).

The launch marks the resumption of all pre-pandemic destinations to Japan, with daily flights to Hokkaido completing the picture effective November. The airline will also fly four times weekly to Osaka from September (stepping up to daily from November), and daily flights to Tokyo.

Lead-in fares for Singapore – Hokkaido (Chitose) and Singapore – Taipei – Hokkaido (Chitose) start from SGD412 and SGD370, respectively (taxes inclusive, one way). The flights will use a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Looking forward to the year-end holiday season, the airline will increase frequencies across 11 destinations in its network. Starting November, Scoot will operate 28 weekly flights to Bangkok, 21 weekly flights to Jakarta, 16 weekly flights to Phuket, 17 weekly flights to Ipoh, 18 weekly flights to Penang, 21 weekly flights to Ho Chi Min City and three weekly flights to Miri ( Malaysia).

Hokkaido

Singapore – Sapporo (Chitose) From 2 November 2022 to 27 February 2023 Flight Number Frequency Departure Arrival Fleet TR 890 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday* 0240 1110 B787-8B *Sunday flights will be operated from 2 December to 30 January 2023

Sapporo (Chitose) – Singapore From 2 November Flight Number Frequency Departure Arrival Fleet TR 891 Monday, Wednesday, Friday 1240 2030 B787-8B

Singapore – Taipei – Sapporo (Chitose) From 1 November Flight Number Frequency Departure Arrival Fleet TR 892 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 0540 1605 B787-8

Hokkaido (Chitose) – Taipei – Singapore From 1 November Flight Number Frequency Departure Arrival Fleet TR 893 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 1735 0305 (+1) B787-8

Current Flights to Japan

Osaka (Kansai) From 1 September 2022 to 29 October Flight Number Route Frequency Departure Arrival Fleet TR 818 Singapore – Osaka Monday*, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday 0625 1315 B787-8 TR 819 Osaka – Singapore Monday*, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday 1415 2005 B787-8 *Monday flights will be operated from 3 October to 16 October 2022 From 30 October 2022 TR 818 Singapore – Osaka Daily 0625 1315 B787-8 TR 819 Osaka – Singapore Daily 1415 2005 B787-8 Tokyo (Narita) Flight Number Route Frequency Departure Arrival Fleet TR808 Singapore – Tokyo Daily 0715 1500 B787-9 TR809 Tokyo – Singapore Daily 1600 2230 B787-9 Taipei – Tokyo (Narita) Flight Number Route Frequency Departure Arrival Fleet TR898 Singapore – Taipei – Tokyo Daily 0110 1045 B787-9 TR899 Tokyo – Taipei – Singapore Daily 1145 2055 B787-9

*All times local. Flight schedules may be subject to change due to regulatory reasons.