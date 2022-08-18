Scoot launches Hokkaido airfare sale

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

SINGAPORE, 18 August 2022: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has launched a fare sale on flights between Singapore and Hokkaido for travel from November 2022 to cater to school holidays demand.

Scoot will start seasonal nonstop Singapore-Hokkaido flights in November through to February 2023, in addition to its year-round flights to Hokkaido that stop in Taipei (Taiwan).

The launch marks the resumption of all pre-pandemic destinations to Japan, with daily flights to Hokkaido completing the picture effective November.  The airline will also fly four times weekly to Osaka from September (stepping up to daily from November), and daily flights to Tokyo.

Lead-in fares for Singapore – Hokkaido (Chitose) and Singapore – Taipei – Hokkaido (Chitose) start from SGD412 and SGD370, respectively (taxes inclusive, one way).  The flights will use a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Looking forward to the year-end holiday season, the airline will increase frequencies across 11 destinations in its network.  Starting November, Scoot will operate 28 weekly flights to Bangkok, 21 weekly flights to Jakarta, 16 weekly flights to Phuket, 17 weekly flights to Ipoh, 18 weekly flights to Penang, 21 weekly flights to Ho Chi Min City and three weekly flights to Miri ( Malaysia).

Hokkaido

Singapore – Sapporo (Chitose)

From 2 November 2022 to 27 February 2023

Flight Number

Frequency

Departure

Arrival

Fleet

TR 890

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday*

0240

1110

B787-8B

*Sunday flights will be operated from 2 December to 30 January 2023

Sapporo (Chitose) – Singapore

From 2 November

Flight Number

Frequency

Departure

Arrival

Fleet

TR 891

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

1240

2030

B787-8B

Singapore – Taipei – Sapporo (Chitose)

From 1 November

Flight Number

Frequency

Departure

Arrival

Fleet

TR 892

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

0540

1605

B787-8

Hokkaido (Chitose) – Taipei – Singapore

From 1 November

Flight Number

Frequency

Departure

Arrival

Fleet

TR 893

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

1735

0305 (+1)

B787-8

Current Flights to Japan

Osaka (Kansai)

From 1 September 2022 to 29 October

Flight Number

Route

Frequency

Departure

Arrival

Fleet

TR 818

Singapore – Osaka

Monday*, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

0625

1315

B787-8

TR 819

Osaka – Singapore

Monday*, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

1415

2005

B787-8

*Monday flights will be operated from 3 October to 16 October 2022

From 30 October 2022

TR 818

Singapore – Osaka

Daily

0625

1315

B787-8

TR 819

Osaka – Singapore

Daily

1415

2005

B787-8

Tokyo (Narita)

Flight Number

Route

Frequency

Departure

Arrival

Fleet

TR808

Singapore – Tokyo

Daily

0715

1500

B787-9

TR809

Tokyo – Singapore

Daily

1600

2230

B787-9

Taipei – Tokyo (Narita)

Flight Number

Route

Frequency

Departure

Arrival

Fleet

TR898

Singapore – Taipei – Tokyo

Daily

0110

1045

B787-9

TR899

Tokyo – Taipei – Singapore

Daily

1145

2055

B787-9

 *All times local.  Flight schedules may be subject to change due to regulatory reasons.

