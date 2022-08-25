Dream start for Resorts World Cruises

KUALA LUMPUR, 26 August 2022: Genting Dream’s popular three-night cruises to Penang and Singapore represent over 50% of the guest bookings departing from Malaysia’s Port Klang.

Since Resorts World Cruises launched its dual homeporting in Singapore and Port Klang for its flagship Genting Dream last July, the cruise company secured over 40,000 confirmed guest bookings until year-end for its Port Klang departures in less than one month.

“We are delighted with the positive response from the Malaysian market. With the addition of Port Klang as part of the dual homeport, many Malaysians are already taking advantage of the convenience and easy access to explore cruising vacations on Genting Dream”, said Resorts World Cruises president Michael Goh.

Besides the three-night cruises to Penang and Singapore departing every Monday, travellers embarking from Port Klang can also opt for the two-night round-trip cruises to Singapore, which depart every Thursday and Saturday, starting from MYR 599 per person. In addition, Resorts World Cruises will also offer one-way cruises, an alternative to air and land travel for travellers between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Crew and cruising guests must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19. With each voyage, guests must undergo a mandatory self-paid pre-cruise Antigen Rapid Test (ART) for Covid-19 at any certified medical practitioner one day before departure.