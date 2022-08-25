Penang welcomes Indian travel agents

GEORGE TOWN, Penang, 26 August 2022: Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) hosted a networking dinner for members of the Travel Agent Association of India (TAAI) at Angsana Teluk earlier this week, attended by 300 TAAI members.

The Indian travel agents were attending the three-day 66th TAAI Convention on board the Royal Caribbean’s cruise ship Spectrum of the Seas, which is currently sailing Southeast Asia’s waters from its seasonal home port in Singapore.

PCEB’s networking reception for Indian travel agents (TAAI members) at Angsana Teluk.

PCEB hosted a networking dinner on dry land for the Indian travel agents to meet event industry players from Penang.

“Penang has been actively engaging with the travel industry in India since 2017 as it’s one of the fastest growing markets for Penang,” said PCEB CEO Ashwin Gunasekeran during his welcoming comments at the event. “During our last trip in 2019, we had many in-depth discussions with Indian agents focusing on how to expand the events market from India to Penang and facilitate direct flights to major cities in India.”

TAAI president Jyoti Mayal responded by stressing the opportunities to promote two-way tourism between Malaysia and India as well as the need to strengthen bilateral relations and develop trade, investments and tourism.

TAAI members joined what was called the 66th TAAI Cruising Convention that set sail from Singapore aboard the Spectrum of The Seas on the evening of 22 August. It docked near George Town, Penang in the evening of 23 August. TAAI members joined the networking party on land and then returned to the cruise ship for the sail south to Singapore, arriving at dawn on 25 August. TAAI conference presentations and the association’s annual business reporting sessions convened onboard the cruise ship.

Ashwin confirmed that the bureau was organising its annual roadshow in India for 2023. Dates are still pending.