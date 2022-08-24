BANGKOK, 25 August 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator with hotels across Asia and the Middle East, is making it easier for families to book a luxurious last-minute summer holiday or autumn vacation this year with the launch of a new package which is perfect for parents who want to unwind in plenty of personal space and create lifelong memories with their kids.

“The Place to Call Your Own” package lets guests discover a heavenly home-away-from-home in paradise, with a choice of spacious and stylish villas in many dream destinations across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. To make every vacation completely stress-free, travellers are offered complimentary daily breakfast and dinner throughout their stay, and up to two children can stay free of charge.

With seamless indoor and outdoor living areas, modern amenities, views of lush tropical gardens or sparkling seas, and even private swimming pools in many properties, families can chill out together and revel in the joy of freedom and seclusion.

The Deluxe Private Pool Villa at Centara Villas Phuket provides plenty of outdoor space for guests to unwind.

This enticing offer is available at participating hotels and resorts in many highly desirable locations across Thailand, including Hua Hin, Pattaya, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani and Chiang Mai in Thailand, plus Mui Ne in Vietnam and Muscat in Oman. So, whether families are longing for a blissful beachfront vacation or an enchanting upcountry escape, everyone can find a “Place to Call Your Own” with Centara this summer.

This attractive package is valid until 31 December 2022, and rates start from just THB 3,315++ per night! At properties where villas are not available, the promotion applies to suites. For more information and to book, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara-place-to-call-your-own.

Every guest will enjoy complete peace of mind when staying with Centara Hotels & Resorts. Under the Centara Complete Care programme, the company adheres to the strictest health and hygiene protocols to keep every family safe and secure.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.