ITE HCMC is back on the show calendar

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, 24 August 2022: ITE HCMC 2022 – the largest international tourism event in Vietnam and Greater Mekong Sub-region, will take place from 8 to 10 September at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

After a two-year pause, ITE HCMC 2022 has high expectations that it can reconnect and promote inbound tourism to Vietnam and the Mekong sub-region.

ITE HCMC 2022 – the largest international tourism event in Vietnam and the Mekong sub-region, will happen from 08 – 10 September at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Domestic tourism has almost fully recovered in recent months, but international travel to Vietnam still lags far behind the country’s 2019 performance.

The show will attract thousands of domestic and international delegates representing national tourism offices, travel agencies, airlines, hotels, resorts and industry experts from 41 provinces and cities in Vietnam and 10 countries and territories.

ITE HCMC is the only international tourism event in Vietnam that organises a hosted buyer programme which guarantees that at least 150 international travel buyers from major tour operators from 18 countries will attend.

The 16th ITE HCMC promises to deliver more than 6,000 B2B meetings between buyers and exhibitors. Over the three days, the show will attract more than 22,000 visitors, including 10,000 trade visitors and 12,000 travel consumers who will visit the event on the last day.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism director Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa commented: “As the leading international tourism event, ITE HCMC 2022 is constantly improving in terms of scale and quality to promote domestic and international tourism. Ho Chi Minh City is privileged to be the host city for the Asia and Oceania Gala Ceremony of World Travel Award 2022. This reinforces the position of Ho Chi Minh City on the world map of tourism.”