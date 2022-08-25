Carnival Luminosa sails to Australia

SINGAPORE, 26 August 2022: Carnival Cruise Line announced Thursday that reservations are open for the inaugural season of its newest ship Carnival Luminosa.

The ship will debut from Brisbane, Australia, on 6 November 2022 before repositioning for seasonal cruises from Seattle to Alaska next May.

When Carnival Luminosa arrives in Australia this November, it will be the latest Carnival ship adorned with a new spectacular livery first introduced on the ship Mardi Gras in 2021. The new livery has been added to half of the Carnival fleet, with the red, white and blue hues long associated with Carnival Cruise Line.

“We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Carnival Luminosa to our fleet and to start our highly anticipated sailings from Brisbane followed by unique bucket-list itineraries in Alaska,” said Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy.

Full details on Carnival Luminosa’s itineraries can be found here. Among the many exciting and fun-filled itineraries to choose from:

Seven-day Alaska cruise from Seattle (7/20/2023) – Juneau, Alaska; Haines, Alaska; Tracy Arm Fjord, Alaska; and Victoria, BC, Canada.

– Juneau, Alaska; Haines, Alaska; Tracy Arm Fjord, Alaska; and Victoria, BC, Canada. 11-day Carnival Journeys Papua New Guinea sailing from Brisbane (11/19/2023) – Conflict Islands; Alotau, Papua New Guinea; Rabaul, Papua New Guinea; and Kiriwina Island.

– Conflict Islands; Alotau, Papua New Guinea; Rabaul, Papua New Guinea; and Kiriwina Island. 22-day Carnival Journeys Transpacific sailing to Seattle from Brisbane (4/13/2023) – Noumea, New Caledonia; Suva, Fiji Islands; Papeete (Tahiti), Polynesia; Moorea (Tahiti), Polynesia; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

– Noumea, New Caledonia; Suva, Fiji Islands; Papeete (Tahiti), Polynesia; Moorea (Tahiti), Polynesia; and Honolulu, Hawaii. 30-day Carnival Journeys Transpacific sailing to Brisbane from Seattle (9/14/2023) – Ketchikan, Alaska; Icy Strait Point, Alaska; Hubbard Glacier, Alaska; Kushiro, Japan; Aomori, Japan; Tokyo, Japan; Hiroshima, Japan; Nagasaki, Japan; Puerto Princesa, Philippines; and Bitung, Indonesia.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation on Carnival Luminosa visit www.carnival.com.

(Source: Carnival Cruise Line)