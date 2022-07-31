Cathay opens sales for Kathmandu flight

HONG KONG, 1 August 2022: Cathay Pacific will resume direct flights from Hong Kong to Kathmandu on 1 October; welcoming news for Hong Kong’s adventure travel seekers after almost three years without a direct flight.

First reported by the Himalayan online news last week, it quoted Cathay Pacific’s head of sales and country lead, Junu Maleku saying the service would connect to flights bound for the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.

The weekly flight scheduled to start on 1 October is now bookable on Cathay Pacific’s website. The flight departs Hong Kong at 1910 and arrives in Kathmandu at 2210. On the return sector, the flight departs Kathmandu at 2325 and arrives in Hong Kong at 0600.

The airline will use an Airbus A330-300 on the Hong Kong – Kathmandu route configured with a two-class cabin that features business and economy. According to the airline’s website, the cheapest roundtrip fare in economy class starts at HKD6,955.

Passengers resident in Nepal booking a flight to Hong Kong must upload their Covid-19 test results and other required health documents 48 to 12 hours before their flights to Hong Kong.

The airline has also launched its Fly (worry) Free programme, allowing travellers greater flexibility in their bookings with the option to make unlimited ticket changes, including travel dates and the destination, until 31 December 2022. The airline said no fees would be charged for changes.