Nature retreat reopens on 1 August

BANGKOK, 27 JULY 2022: Anurak Community Lodge, an award-winning ecotourism experience at Khao Sok National Park, Surat Thani, has reopened after two years of Covid-related uncertainty.

The 19-unit nature retreat, which won the PATA Grand Award for Sustainability in 2020 and is Travelife Gold certified, officially reopens on 1 August with room enhancements, a refreshed food and beverage menu – including southern ‘jungle’ dinners – and new guest activities, such as hiking the Anurak Trail, cycling, and guest participation in the ecolodge’s ‘Rainforest Rising’ reforestation project.

Guests can pay THB300 (USD8) to plant indigenous tree saplings as part of Anurak’s Rainforest Rising project, which was created by Chiang Mai University’s Forest Restoration and Research Unit. Khao Sok National Park authorities support the project. The aim is to foster plantlife diversity to encourage pollination and feeding by insects, birds and mammals such as civets and badgers.

For its reopening, Anurak has also signposted the Anurak Trail, a one-kilometre circular hike starting and finishing at the lodge. It takes around 45 minutes to complete and passes massive fig trees, bamboo and vine groves. The path enters a small cave and finishes with a walk through coffee and rubber plantations.