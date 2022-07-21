TAT: 2023 visitor arrivals could pass 30 million

BANGKOK, 22 July 2022: Based on the high scores Thailand achieves in the must-visit destination charts, the country is optimistically targeting 30 million tourists in 2023 or approximately 80% of the 39 million tourist arrivals recorded in 2019

The latest forecast on recovery came from the Tourism Authority of Thailand at the close of its annual marketing plan event held earlier this week.

“By 2023, TAT expects Thailand to generate total tourism revenue of THB1.73 trillion with THB970 billion from the international market and THB760 billion from the domestic market (for base case scenario) and THB2.38 trillion with THB1.50 trillion from the international market and THB880 billion Baht from the domestic market (for best case scenario). This represents about 80% of Thailand’s tourism performance in 2019,” the Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told a media gathering at the close of the marketing plan event.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) released details of its Action Plan for 2023, which closely resembles the agency’s earlier Corporate Plan 2023-2027.

The core commitments focus on achieving high value and sustainable tourism growth. High value is interpreted as striving to achieve a higher yield for the travel experience that will improve the country’s tax receipts and foreign exchange earnings after three years of minimal earnings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

TAT will continue to use the “Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters” as the communication strategy for the international market.

TAT will also promote all points of entry into Thailand via land, water, and air to reactivate more than 80% of the regional air capacity achieved in 2019. It will focus on signing partnerships with airlines to encourage and support them to start new routes or add more flights to Thai destinations.