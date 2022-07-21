BANGKOK, 22 July 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is offering travellers a chance to enjoy big savings with the Centara Pre-Purchased Nights deal for hotels and resorts across Thailand.

From now to 15 October 2022, guests can pre-purchase 12 nights which will remain valid for one year and can be redeemed at participating Centara Grand, Centara, Centra by Centara, and COSI hotels and resorts.

Special bulk discount rates start from just THB 825 per room per night and include free daily breakfast for two people, while up to two children can stay for free. Centara The 1 members can enjoy an additional discount of 5% on top of the already reduced price and can also purchase the package with points or a combination of cash and points. Buyers can also enjoy a 0% interest credit card payment plan for three months.

The pre-purchased nights can be used on consecutive nights or on separate trips and can even be shared with friends and loved ones. Guests can redeem pre-purchased nights at any hotel within the same pricing tier and are perfect for a dynamic city escape or a family getaway on a secluded island.

The discounted rates can be used across 39 Centara hotels and resorts across Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket, Krabi, Hua Hin and Udon Thani. Tiers start at THB825 per night for COSI hotels, with Centra by Centara hotels available for THB1,325 per night, Centara properties for THB1,908 per night, Centara Grand for THB3,325 per night, and Centara Grand suites and villas at THB5,575 for each night.

This special deal can be purchased at https://www.centaradeals.com/en/evoucher-bulk