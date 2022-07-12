BANGKOK, 13 July 2022: Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau’s project ‘MICE Winnovation’ won the UFI Marketing Award 2022, presented by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

Three finalists, China, Spain and Thailand, presented projects to vie for the prestigious award.

The TCEB initiative supported the development of innovative technology to organise events during the two years of COVID-19 lockdown and travel restrictions, including strict public health controls.

Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya noted the project was successfully paid off when it won the UFI Marketing Award 2022 at the UFI Award and Competition Programmes event held recently during the UFI European Conference 2022 in Poznan, Poland.

“The UFI Marketing Award 2022 enhances our confidence to support MICE innovation and technology and propel sustainable growth for the industry, create tangible solutions, and stimulate economic recovery.”

The UFI Award and Competition Programmes offer platforms for 812 UFI members from 84 countries to share their best practices and outstanding activities by exhibition professionals.

The MICE Winnovation project led by TCEB involved six partners; National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) or NIA, Thai Exhibition Association (TEA), Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), and Thai International Events and Festivals Trade Association (TIEFA).

In 2021, 26 events applied for technology and innovation support from the MICE Winnovation project. TCEB collected data from 10 events and found that using technology created a value of approximately THB2,384 million while the project budget stood at THB7.12 million.