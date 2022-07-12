BANGKOK, 13 July 2022: Emirates is back with special early bird discounts that allow customers to book advance tickets and plan holidays for travel through 2022 until 31 May 2023.
The special fares apply to travels from Bangkok or Phuket to popular destinations across Emirates’ extensive global network, including Zurich, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Stockholm, London, Munich, Frankfurt, New York and Chicago. Fare deals are valid for travel in both economy and business class. The special early bird return fares are available for booking until 31 July 2022 and are valid for outbound travel from 1 September 2022 until 31 May 2023.
Featured destinations and fares below:
|Destinations
|Economy Class from (THB)
|Business Class from (THB)
|Zurich
|28,890
|118,635
|Amsterdam
|29,935
|112,840
|Paris
|30,875
|117,370
|Milan
|31,510
|118,390
|Stockholm
|31,875
|118,015
|London
|32,275
|126,490
|Munich
|32,500
|117,570
|Frankfurt
|32,535
|106,355
|New York
|42,290
|159,690
|Chicago
|44,730
|168,175
To book flight tickets, please visit www.emirates.com/th or visit your preferred travel agent.
Customers in all classes can enjoy up to 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment on ice with 600 movies, over 200 hours of TV, and thousands of music tracks every month. The aircraft is also equipped with Wi-Fi and Live TV across all classes.
Customers are encouraged to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors and residents returning to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/
(Your Stories: Emirates)