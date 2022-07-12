BANGKOK, 13 July 2022: Emirates is back with special early bird discounts that allow customers to book advance tickets and plan holidays for travel through 2022 until 31 May 2023.

The special fares apply to travels from Bangkok or Phuket to popular destinations across Emirates’ extensive global network, including Zurich, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Stockholm, London, Munich, Frankfurt, New York and Chicago. Fare deals are valid for travel in both economy and business class. The special early bird return fares are available for booking until 31 July 2022 and are valid for outbound travel from 1 September 2022 until 31 May 2023.

Featured destinations and fares below:

Destinations Economy Class from (THB) Business Class from (THB) Zurich 28,890 118,635 Amsterdam 29,935 112,840 Paris 30,875 117,370 Milan 31,510 118,390 Stockholm 31,875 118,015 London 32,275 126,490 Munich 32,500 117,570 Frankfurt 32,535 106,355 New York 42,290 159,690 Chicago 44,730 168,175

To book flight tickets, please visit www.emirates.com/th or visit your preferred travel agent.

Customers in all classes can enjoy up to 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment on ice with 600 movies, over 200 hours of TV, and thousands of music tracks every month. The aircraft is also equipped with Wi-Fi and Live TV across all classes.

Customers are encouraged to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors and residents returning to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/

(Your Stories: Emirates)