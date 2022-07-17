Rajasthan hosts domestic travel mart

DELHI, India, 18 July 2022: The Rajasthan Domestic Travel Mart (RDTM) returns this week, convening from 22 to 24 July at Hotel Clarks Amer.

The event will be officially opened by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot supported by Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh. RDTM is being jointly organised by the Department of Tourism and the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism in Rajasthan (FHTR).

The mart agenda includes structured B2B meetings between 200 exhibitors promoting travel content in Rajasthan and 300 domestic travel buyers across India. Exhibitors represent destination management companies, hotels, resorts and amusement parks in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan’s travel industry is counting on the event to accelerate tourism recovery post-Covid. Five pre-event roadshows were hosted in Jaipur, Mandawa, Jodhpur, Bharatpur and Udaipur to promote the mart.

RDTM is in its second edition after the show was inaugurated in 2018. It was supposed to return 2022, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced organisers to suspend the second edition to 2022.