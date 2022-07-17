Princess flags summer sailings from LA

SINGAPORE, 18 July 2022: Princess Cruises offers a brand-new summer season of cruises roundtrip from Los Angeles in 2023.

This will mark the line’s first-ever summer season to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast, with Emerald Princess sailing on a series of voyages ranging from five- to 16-days between May and August 2023.

The summer sailings are perfect for those looking for convenient cruise vacations for the whole family. The 3,080-guest Princess MedallionClass cruise ship features nearly 700 balconies, world-class dining, and dazzling entertainment. Plus, guests can choose from a variety of curated shore excursions in every port to soak up the local sights, culture, and cuisine.

Emerald Princess itineraries include:

Mexican Riviera with La Paz – seven-day cruises with stops in Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Ensenada. Departure dates: 24 June 2023 and 29 July 2023

– seven-day cruises with stops in Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Ensenada. Departure dates: 24 June 2023 and 29 July 2023 Hawaiian Islands – 16-day cruises with stops in Hilo, Honolulu, Maui (Lahaina), Kauai (Nawiliwili), and Ensenada. Departure dates: 4 May 2023, 1 June 2023, 6 July 2023, and 5 August 2023.

– 16-day cruises with stops in Hilo, Honolulu, Maui (Lahaina), Kauai (Nawiliwili), and Ensenada. Departure dates: 4 May 2023, 1 June 2023, 6 July 2023, and 5 August 2023. Classic California Coast – seven-day cruises including an overnight in San Francisco with San Diego and Ensenada. Departure dates: 20 May 2023, 17 June 2023, and 22 July 2023.

– seven-day cruises including an overnight in San Francisco with San Diego and Ensenada. Departure dates: 20 May 2023, 17 June 2023, and 22 July 2023. Cabo San Lucas Getaway – five-day cruise with an overnight in Cabo San Lucas. Departure date: 27 May 2023.

– five-day cruise with an overnight in Cabo San Lucas. Departure date: 27 May 2023. West Coast Getaway with San Francisco – a five-day cruise that features San Francisco and Ensenada. Departure date: 1 July 2023.

Video: Your perfect getaway along the California Coast | Princess Cruises

Emerald Princess offers an abundance of fresh restaurant choices and dining options onboard. From revitalised top deck venues like Salty Dog Grill, Slice Pizzeria and Coffee & Cones to brand new casual restaurants Steamers Seafood and Planks BBQ, there’s something for every palate. Let the kids play, explore, huddle and create at the newly re-imagined Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Centers and unwind at the refreshed Sanctuary, a tranquil haven reserved for adults.

Princess delivers Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion wearable, a quarter-sized device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need to be delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favourite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favourite movies and shows.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor by calling 65-6922 6788 or visiting the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/.

(Your Stories: Princess Cruises)