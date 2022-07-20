DUBAI, UAE, 21 July 2022: The world’s largest vertical hydroponic farm, Bustanica, has opened its doors backed by an investment of USD40 million.

The facility is the first vertical farm pioneered by Emirates Crop One, the joint venture between Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC), one of the world’s largest catering operations serving more than 100 airlines, and Crop One, an industry leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming.

Located near Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, the 330,000 sqft facility is geared to produce more than 1,000,000 kilogrammes of high-quality leafy greens annually while requiring 95% less water than conventional agriculture. The facility grows over 1 million cultivars (plants) at any point in time, providing an output of 3,000 kg per day.

Bustanica is driven by powerful technology – machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced methods – and a highly specialised in-house team that includes agronomy experts, engineers, horticulturists and plant scientists. A continuous production cycle ensures the produce is super fresh and clean and grown without pesticides, herbicides, or chemicals.

Passengers on Emirates and other airlines can look forward to forking these delicious leafy greens, including lettuces, arugula, mixed salad greens, and spinach, onboard their flights from July. Bustanica is not just revolutionising salads in the sky – UAE consumers will soon be able to add these greens to their shopping carts at the nearest supermarkets. Bustanica also plans to expand into the production and sale of fruits and vegetables.

The farm’s closed-loop system is designed to circulate water through the plants to maximise water usage and efficiency. When the water vaporises, it is recovered and recycled into the system, saving 250 million litres of water yearly compared to traditional outdoor farming for the same output.

Bustanica will have zero impact on the world’s threatened soil resources, an incredibly reduced reliance on water and year-round harvests unhampered by weather conditions and pests. Consumers buying Bustanica’s greens from supermarkets can eat it straight from the bag – even washing can damage the leaves and introduce contaminants.

About Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC)

Emirates Flight Catering is one of the world’s largest catering operations. Offering airline, events and VIP catering as well as ancillary services including laundry, food production and airport lounge food & beverage, EKFC is a trusted partner for over 100 airline customers, hospitality groups and UAE government entities. Each day, the company’s 11,000 dedicated employees prepare an average of 200,000 meals and handle 210 tonnes of laundry.

About Crop One Holding Inc.

Crop One Holdings Inc. (Crop One), headquartered in Massachusetts, USA, is an established and experienced vertical farming leader with continuous commercial operation exceeding six years. Leveraging new technological and biological advancements, Crop One has built a scalable, global model to bring fresh, local produce to previously ungrowable environments.

