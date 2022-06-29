Chatrium hires Bangkok manager

BANGKOK, 29 June 2022: Chatrium Hospitality has appointed John Neutze as general manager of Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok.

With over 30 years in the hospitality industry, Neutze has extensive experience in sales and marketing, operations and guest technology engagement solutions across hospitality brands, including Raffles Le Royal and Raffles Grand d’Angkor (Cambodia), Hilton Maldives (now rebranded to Conrad Maldives), Hilton Worldwide and Stamford Hotels & Resorts.

“I am delighted to have John Nuetze join the Chatrium family. We are confident his fresh ideas and extensive experience will add a new dimension to the guest experience at the property and group level,” said the group’s general manager Rene Balmer.