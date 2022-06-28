SINGAPORE, 28 June 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 55-year history of breaking boundaries, will return to Asia for the 2023-2024 cruise season, featuring 12 immersive and port-rich sailings ranging from 10- to 12-days on board Norwegian Jewel as well as a 16-day Extraordinary Journey from Seattle, Washington (US) to Tokyo, Japan.

The extensive season will operate from October 2023 to March 2024 and will see a vast choice of departure ports, including Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan; Singapore; Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Malaysia; Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Thailand; Bali (Benoa), Indonesia; and Seoul (Incheon), South Korea. In addition, NCL will make “Brand first” visits to four ports in the region, including Puerto Princesa, Boracay, Salomague and Hualien, where travellers will explore the natural beauty and rich culture of the Philippines and Taiwan.

Norwegian Jewel returns to Asia for her second successful season in the region following a 16-day repositioning cruise from Seattle, Washington (US) to Tokyo, Japan, via Alaska. Her port-intensive Asia itineraries mostly include less than two sea-days per cruise and multiple late-night departures and overnight calls on select itineraries in Osaka, Japan; Singapore; and Phuket, Thailand. Almost all cruises are open-jaw, allowing travellers to book-end their voyage with land explorations in different exotic destinations.

“We’re thrilled to return to Asia and to reaffirm our commitment to one of the most sought-after cruise destinations around the world,” said Norwegian Cruise Line president and CEO Harry Sommer.

“Asia is a key source market, and our return allows our guests from Asia the freedom to sail with us from their doorstep. We couldn’t be more pleased to make our long-awaited return to this uniquely diverse and culturally rich region with Norwegian Jewel, a ship we already know is incredibly popular in Asia.”

Asia’s energetic cities, lush green landscapes and idyllic tropical islands are best explored by sea. Whether guests are seeking to couple the culinary delights of Japan with the bright lights of Taipei, or an island exploration of Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, visiting jewels such as Langkawi, Lombok and Phuket, NCL’s Asia programme on board Norwegian Jewel offers travellers diverse itineraries together with the freedom to fully immerse themselves in the destination.

On board Norwegian Jewel, guests can enjoy numerous amenities including action-packed activities at the outdoor Sports Complex, high-energy Zumba and Flywheel Sports classes, and multiple uniquely themed bars and lounges, including Bliss Ultra Lounge, where guests can dance the night away. Norwegian Jewel, with a guest capacity of 2,376, also offers some of the largest suites at sea with staterooms that accommodate every style and budget. The ship also offers a Haven Deluxe Owner’s Suite that features the most luxurious, well-appointed accommodations on board, including 24-hour butler service.

For more information about NCL’s award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call Hong Kong on +852 2165 6000 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com.