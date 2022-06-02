Thai AirAsiaX flies to Seoul

BANGKOK, 2 June 2022: Thai AirAsia X has resumed direct flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport to Seoul in South Korea, starting Tuesday.

Both departing and arriving flights have achieved a load factor of 95% during the first week, reflecting a strong recovering travel sentiment in both countries the low-cost airline reports.

The Suvarnabhumi-Seoul service is on the timetable three times a week, departing Suvarnabhumi Airport every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The airline plans to increase its frequency to daily shortly.

Thai AirAsia X Chief Executive Patima Jeerapaet said: “Pre-bookings for June and July have already exceeded 90%, indicating recovering tourist sentiment to South Korea and Japan, two most popular destinations amongst Thais.

To support booking sales up to 12 June, the airline offers a promotional one-way fare of THB3,290 for travel until 25 March 2023.