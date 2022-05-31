LANGKAWI, 31 May 2022: Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) is campaigning to attract more charters to the island by launching the Langkawi Charter Flight Incentive Programme (LCFIP).

LFCIP will run from 1 June to 31 December 2022, offering financial incentives to air charter operators worldwide.

In a media statement released last week, LADA pledged to provide financial support to new charter flights to Langkawi. The offer is open to all airlines, tour operators, dedicated air charter operators, destination management companies, or travel agencies.

According to LADA, financial assistance is channelled through the lead charterer, and applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

All applications and submissions should be submitted to LADA via langkawi@lada.gov.my to receive the e-brochure and application form.

Return of the Ironman

Meanwhile, LADA announced the Ironman 70.3 Langkawi is back on the calendar after a two-year pause. It will be hosted on Langkawain 5 November 2022.

The race promises to follow a route that takes athletes through tropical, hilly and demanding terrain, passing traditional villages, mangrove clusters and rainforest vistas. Athletes will finish the race on the stunning Cenang beach. For more details, visit https://www.ironman.com/im703-langkawi

Considered Langkawi’s most popular beach Pantai Cenang is home to the recently opened Mercure Langkawi Pantai Cenang.

(Your Stories: Langkawi Development Authority)