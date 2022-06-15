MANILA, 15 June 2022: Tourism Philippines presents a promotion for farm visits encouraging visitors and tour operators to experience a new take on sustainable farm tourism.

The Telegram promotion invites travellers to watch a video of a farm destination in Panabo, Davao del Norte that offers both farming and entertainment.

Here, tourists get to have fun in their theme park and learn about aquaculture and other farming techniques through sustainable infrastructures.

Check out the first featured farm in Mindanao and discover ‘naturetainment’ in Agriya. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/CG4_KqzFlUA

#FutureFarms #ItsMoreFunWithYou #ItsMoreFunInThePhilippines