Tourism Malaysia attends SATTE trade show

NEW DELHI, 20 May 2022: Tourism Malaysia participated in India’s largest tourism fair, South Asia’s Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 18 to 20 May to relaunch promotions after Malaysia reopened its borders on 1 April.

Tourism Malaysia aims to raise awareness of Malaysia as an ideal holiday destination and instil confidence among Indians to visit Malaysia again. In its 18th year, the three-day trade show attracted more than 35,000 travel executives and travel consumers.

Tourism Malaysia’s deputy chairman Dato’ Sri Dr Anil Jeet Singh Sandhu, led the tourism delegation made up of 15 tour agents, three hotel operators, three product owners, three airline operators, and one state tourism board.

“I am excited to announce that since the reopening of Malaysia’s international borders, India is among the top five tourist source markets,” Tourism Malaysia’s deputy chairman told SATTE delegates. “A whole new Malaysia is waiting for you to be discovered. Genting SkyWorld, Southeast Asia’s most anticipated outdoor theme park is finally open, while Penang has been listed on CNN’s Best Travel Destinations in 2022”.

Malaysia has opened its shores for quarantine-free travel and welcomes fully-vaccinated international travellers. From 1 May 2022, fully-vaccinated inbound travellers no longer need to undergo pre-departure or on-arrival Covid-19 tests. It also applies to children 12 years or below. Currently, travellers can apply for the Malaysia eVisa.

More than 14,000 seats are bookable on flights between India and Malaysia on the websites of Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, AirAsia, IndiGo, and Air India Express.

(Source Tourism Malaysia)