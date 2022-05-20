AirAsia says hello to Laos

BANGKOK, 20 May 2022: AirAsia resumes flights from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Vientiane and Luang Prabang in Laos, starting 1 June.

Travel to Laos is easy for fully vaccinated travellers. They just need to show present proof of vaccination to fly. There is no Covid-19 testing and quarantine and no rule making it mandatory to buy Covid-19 health insurance, although it is advisable to have adequate health insurance to be on the safe side.

AirAsia’s members can book a oneway THB1,990 fare until midnight on 22 May for travel from 1 June 2022 to 25 March 2023 via the AirAsia Super App.

“AirAsia Thailand is currently flying to eight countries on 20 routes, or over 20% of our pre-Covid-19 network, supporting a strong recovery in the tourism sector,” said the airline’s CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya.

AirAsia is currently operating flights to eight countries on 20 routes, namely; direct from Bangkok to Laos (Vientiane, Luang Prabang), Vietnam (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Da Nang), Cambodia (Phnom Penh, Siem Reap), Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru), Indonesia (Bali), Singapore, India (Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Jaipur) and the Maldives, as well as direct from Phuket to Singapore and direct from Hat Yai to Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur). All routes allow for travel without the need to quarantine and are being operated under AirAsia’s stringent health and safety measures.