KUCHING, 20 May 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) embarks on a sales tour of Sabah and West Malaysia from 21 May to 5 June 2022, promoting two music festivals; the 25th Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) and the region’s longest-running jazz festivals, Borneo Jazz 2022.

The sales tour will commence in Imago KK Times Square, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, 21 to 22 May 2022, followed by a sales booths concurrently in Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur and The Mall Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Bahru, 27 to 29 May 2022. The tour concludes at Gurney Plaza, Penang, with three days of sales from 3 to 5 June 2022.

Domestic travel agencies and tour operators from Sarawak will be on the ground during the promotions to complete travel bookings and itineraries for the two music festivals. During the promotions, quizzes and entertainment activities, including the distribution of attractive merchandise, including free tickets to RWMF and BJF. Visitors will be entertained with Sarawak’s traditional sape’ performances.

STB Deputy CEO for marketing communications, research and private corporate relations Suriya Charles Buas said: “Last year’s virtual experience gave us invaluable feedback on how we could work towards combining the best of both worlds – physical and the digital – to bring the best of the hybrid format. Thus, we strive to bring the best out of both festivals this year.

“We are thrilled to present both the festivals that will bring the world back together with music. We are bridging the past with the future and sustaining and reinventing our musical heritage and its traditions for many years to come,” he said.

“Through both international events, we are building the music tourism ecosystem in Sarawak to elevate the state as a cultural and music centre, in line with STB’s goals to promote sustainable and responsible tourism,” he added.

“Organising the festivals in Sarawak will also bring travellers from all over the world to the Land of the Hornbills, keeping Sarawak at the top of stakeholder’s minds while promoting the rich land of Sarawak against the fascinating backdrop of history and mystery, culture, adventure, nature, festivals and food. While re-building the tourism industry, it will also stimulate domestic and international travelling for a better tourism future,” he concluded.

The Rainforest World Music Festival themed “Legendary Rainforest Celebration” will be held from 17 to 19 June 2022, adopting a hybrid format with the physical concert at Sarawak Cultural Village. Viewers can also live stream performances in their homes.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit: https://rwmf.net/

To view RWMF videos https://rwmf.net/rmwf-promo-videos/

RWMF will feature a host of international performers from Canada, India, USA, Finland, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Madagascar, Ukraine, China, Bhutan and Seoul, among others, while showcasing a string of Malaysia’s talents such as Alena Murang, At Adau from Sarawak, Bamboo Woods from Sabah and many more.

Festival-goers can choose from the different ticket categories at pre-sale prices – Adult 1-Day Pass (MYR165), Adult 3-Day Pass (MYR405), Child 1-Day Pass (MYR85), Child 3-Day Pass (MYR195) and 1-Day Family Package Pass- 2 Adult and 2 Children (MYR440). The virtual tickets are priced at MYR25 per one-hour block.

Meanwhile, themed “Jazz in The Jungle”, the 17th edition of Borneo Jazz, will be held from 24 to 26h June 2022 in Coco Cabana, Miri, in a hybrid format for the first time to reach out to the greater jazz-loving community worldwide. Performers from a host of countries, namely Singapore, Japan, France, Switzerland, USA, and Hungary, not to mention the best names in Malaysian jazz, will be showcasing their talent. For more information on the festival or to purchase a ticket, visit jazzborneo.com.

For the public category, the 1-Day Pass is priced at MYR128 per ticket, 2-Day Pass is MYR228 per ticket and 3-Day Pass is MYR338 per ticket. As for students and senior citizens, 1-Day Pass is priced at MYR88 per ticket, 2-Day Pass is MYR128 per ticket and 3-Day Pass is RM188 per ticket. For virtual viewing, tickets are priced at MYR25 per one-hour block.

Malaysia Airlines, the national carrier under Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), has been named the official airline partner. At the same time, Shopee is the official e-commerce partner, and Karuna is the official ticketing partner of the Rainforest World Music Festival and Borneo Jazz festival 2022.