SQ and UA add codeshares

SINGAPORE, 9 May 2022: Star Alliance members United Airlines and Singapore Airlines are expanding their codeshare agreement to give travellers more convenient connections and better fare options for travel to more cities in the US and Southeast Asia.

The deal gives passengers codeshare flight options to 19 new destinations for business and leisure travellers. United’s customers can now connect to nine new codeshare destinations in the SIA Group network. Of these, seven points are in Southeast Asia. They are Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Begawan, Siem Reap in Cambodia, Kuala Lumpur and Penang in Malaysia, and Denpasar (Bali), Jakarta and Surabaya in Indonesia. They may also connect to Perth in Australia and Male in the Maldives with SIA.

SIA customers can now connect with United’s flights out of Los Angeles to 10 new codeshare destinations in the US. They are Austin, Baltimore, Boise, Cleveland, Denver, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno, and Sacramento. This complements the existing connections available on United’s network from Houston to Atlanta, Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando, and Tampa.