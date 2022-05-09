BALI, Indonesia, 9 May 2022: Emirates landed in Bali last week for the first time since the suspension of flights in 2020.

Emirates flight EK398 landed at Denpasar International Airport (DPS) at 2220 and was welcomed by a water cannon salute to mark the airline’s return.

The operating cabin crew of the flight and the passengers were welcomed at the airport with the traditional ‘joged bumbung’ dance performance, reflecting Bali’s unique culture and rich heritage, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony in attendance of representatives from DPS Airport.

The resumption of Emirates’ services to Bali comes with easing international travel restrictions and ramping up of global operations as Covid-19 pandemic infections begin to wane.

Emirates flight EK398 departs Dubai at 0910, landing in Bali at 2129. The return flight EK399 departs Bali at 0005, arriving in Dubai at 0500. The airline is currently operating five-weekly services and will scale up its operations to the island with a daily service starting from 1 July 2022.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents, and online travel agents.