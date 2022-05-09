SINGAPORE, 9 May 2022: Three additional Princess Cruises ships are returning to service, welcoming guests back onboard – Crown Princess, Island Princess and Royal Princess.

This milestone marks the return of 12 ships, or 80% of the fleet that will have resumed cruising since July 2021 for the world’s leading international cruise line.

Island Princess departed Ft Lauderdale on 27 April on a Panama Canal cruise; Royal Princess sailed from Vancouver on 2 May for the popular “Voyage of the Glaciers” Alaska season, and Crown Princess departed Seattle on 7 May for a summer programme of Inside Passage Alaska cruises.

“We’re so excited to have three more Princess MedallionClass ships return to service, and our shipboard teams are ready to help our guests create a lifetime of vacation memories,” said Princess Cruises president John Padgett. “It’s so gratifying to see tens of thousands of guests enjoying their vacations with us each week and the friendly and attentive service that is a Princess Cruises hallmark.”

Island Princess – Panama Canal sailing

Celebrating the 55th anniversary of the cruise line sailing to the engineering marvel of the Panama Canal, Island Princess departed on a 14-day Ocean-to-Ocean Panama Canal voyage from Ft Lauderdale to Los Angeles on 27 April. She will return on a subsequent voyage from Los Angeles to Ft Lauderdale on 11 May. Princess first sailed to the Panama Canal in 1967 aboard Princess Italia. Island Princess will then depart Ft. Lauderdale for Europe, sailing the various British Isles, Northern Europe (including Iceland and the Arctic Circle) and Mediterranean voyages.

Royal Princess – Alaska – Departed Vancouver on 2 May

Sailing on the cruise line’s top-rated “Voyage of the Glaciers” itinerary, Royal Princess departs on back-to-back northbound and southbound cruises from Vancouver and Whittier (Anchorage). Every sailing includes two days of glacier viewing featuring Glacier Bay National Park, plus Hubbard Glacier (southbound) or College Fjord (northbound). Port visits include Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway. These cruises can also be combined with one of the cruise line’s 20 cruise tour options featuring an unforgettable land tour visiting the magnificent Denali National Park and Princess Wilderness Lodges.

Crown Princess – Alaska – sailed from Seattle 7 May

Departing on Saturdays from Seattle, Crown Princess offers 19 seven-day Inside Passage voyages to Alaska through to 10 September 2022. She will then move to Los Angeles for a season of California Coast and Hawaii sailings.

Return to Service Schedule – All 15 Princess Ships

The cruise line’s fleet of 15 ships will return to service by September 2022 to worldwide destinations, including Alaska, Australia, the California Coast, the Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii, Mexico and the Panama Canal.

Cruise ships, return dates, and 2022 itineraries in chronological order

Majestic Princess

Sailing since 25 July 2021

Alaska, California Coast, Mexico

Regal Princess

Sailing since 31 July 2021

Caribbean, Europe

Sky Princess

Sailing since 30 August 2021

Caribbean, Europe

Grand Princess

Sailing since 25 September 2021

California Coast, Hawaii, Mexico

Emerald Princess

Sailing since 15 October 2021

Panama Canal, Europe

Ruby Princess

Sailing since 31 October 2021

California Coast, Hawaii, Mexico, Panama Canal

Enchanted Princess – new ship

The inaugural season began on 10 November 2021

Caribbean, Europe

Caribbean Princess

Sailing since 28 November 2021

Caribbean, Panama Canal

Discovery Princess – new ship

The inaugural season began on 27 March 2022

California Coast, Mexico, Alaska

Island Princess

Sailing since 27 April 2022

Panama Canal, Europe

Royal Princess

Sailing since 2 May 2022

Alaska

Crown Princess

Sailing since 7 May 2022

Alaska

Coral Princess

Returning 16 June 2022

Australia

Diamond Princess

Returning 1 September 2022

California Coast, Mexico

Sapphire Princess

Returning 24 September 2022

California Coast, Hawaii, Mexico

