New Travelport+ boosts travel retailing

SINGAPORE 30 May 2022: Travelport, a global technology company that powers bookings of travel suppliers worldwide, has released its next-generation travel retailing platform, Travelport+.

The new self-servicing suite and automation tools, now available on Travelport+, help travellers, and the travel retailers that support them, to create an efficient, online shopping and servicing experience for travellers. Travelport has also recently expanded the availability of NDC content and NDC servicing capabilities for several of its airline partners.

“This next phase of our Travelport+ evolution is all about making our next-generation travel marketplace work and feel more like the Internet, with more self-service and automation, so our customers can activate their own modern digital retailing experiences,” said Travelport’s chief marketing officer Jen Catto.

“With so many customers upgrading to Travelport+, we’ve remained agile and focused on providing agents with the ability to automate a task quickly and easily so that agents get more time back in their day to serve and support their travellers. We’re also expanding on NDC capabilities with our partners to go above and beyond the ability to just book NDC content by really improving how flights are shopped, sold, and serviced, with new add-ons, such as paid seats and bag opportunities.”