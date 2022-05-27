KUALA LUMPUR, 27 May 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) starts sales promotions today in the Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur and The Mall Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Bahru, for Sarawak’s top music festivals.

The ticket sales promotion continues at shopping malls until 29 May to boost attendance at the 25th anniversary of the highly anticipated world music festival, Rainforest World Music Festival, and the longest-running jazz festival in the region, the Borneo Jazz.

The sales tour got underway at the Imago KK Times Square, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on 21 to 22 May and moved to West Malaysia from 27 to 29 May. The tour will conclude at Gurney Plaza, Penang, from 3 to 5 June 2022.

Domestic travel agencies and tour operators from Sarawak will join the promotion of both festivals. There will be fun-filled quizzes and activities lined up as well as attractive merchandise to giveaway, including free tickets to RWMF and BJF. Additionally, visitors will be entertained with Sarawak’s traditional sape’ performances.

STB Deputy CEO for marketing communication, research and private corporate relations Suriya Charles Buas said: “Last year’s virtual experience gave us invaluable feedback on how we could work towards combining the best of both worlds – physical and the digital – to bring the best of the hybrid format. Thus, this year we strive to get the best out of both festivals.

“Through both international events, we are building the music tourism ecosystem in Sarawak to elevate the state as a cultural and music centre, in line with STB’s goals to promote sustainable and responsible tourism,” he added.

“Organising the festivals in Sarawak will also bring travellers from all over the world to the Land of the Hornbills, keeping Sarawak at the top of stakeholder’s minds while promoting the rich land of Sarawak against the fascinating backdrop of history and mystery, culture, adventure, nature, festivals and food. While re-building the tourism industry, it will also stimulate domestic and international travelling for a better tourism future.”

The Rainforest World Music Festival themed “Legendary Rainforest Celebration” will be held from 17 to 19 June 2022, adopting a hybrid format this year with the physical concert at Sarawak Cultural Village, while viewers can also live stream it from their homes via an online viewing platform. Visit www.rwmf.net for more information and to purchase tickets.

RWMF will feature a host of international performers from Canada, India, USA, Finland, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Madagascar, Ukraine, China, Bhutan and Seoul, among others, while showcasing a string of Malaysia’s own talents such as Alena Murang, At Adau from Sarawak, Bamboo Woods from Sabah and many more.

Festival-goers can choose from the different ticket categories at pre-sale prices – Adult 1-Day Pass (MYR165), Adult 3-Day Pass (MYR405), Child 1-Day Pass (MYR85), Child 3-Day Pass (MYR195) and 1-Day Family Package Pass- 2 Adult and 2 Children (MYR440). The virtual tickets are priced at MYR25 per one-hour block.

Meanwhile, themed “Jazz in The Jungle”, the 17th edition of Borneo Jazz, will be held from 24 to 26 June 2022 in Coco Cabana, Miri is also adopting a hybrid format for the first time to reach out to the greater jazz-loving community worldwide. Performers from a host of countries, namely Singapore, Japan, France, Switzerland, USA, and Hungary, not to mention the best names in Malaysian jazz, will be showcasing their talent in Jazz music. For more information on the festival or to purchase the ticket, visit www.jazzborneo.com.

For the public category, 1-Day Pass costs MYR128, 2-Day Pass MYR228 and 3-Day Pass MYR338. For students and senior citizens, the 1-Day Pass costs MYR88 per ticket, the 2-Day Pass MYR128 and the 3-Day Pass MYR188. For virtual viewing, tickets cost MYR25 per one-hour block.

Malaysia Airlines has been named the official airline partner, Shopee the official e-commerce partner and Karuna the official ticketing partner for both festivals.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)