Hong Kong airport extends fee waivers

HONG KONG, 31 May 2022: Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) is extending its relief package for two more months to the end of July, it confirmed in a media statement on Monday.

The decision to extend financial incentives responded to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Hong Kong’s aviation industry.

Financial support includes various fee waivers or concession policies supporting the industry that will continue throughout June and July 2022.

Support includes the complete waiver of parking charges for idle passenger aircraft and airbridge fees; reduction of passenger aircraft landing charges; fee reduction related to ramp handling, maintenance and airside vehicles.

It also extends to rental reduction for terminal tenants covering lounges and offices; fees wavier for terminal licensees, including ancillary passenger services, commercial services counters and cross-border transport operators; and concessions on fees for aviation support such as plane fuelling, aircraft maintenance and inflight catering services.

The continuing relief package includes rental relief for retail and catering tenants. Most shops and restaurants in the terminal have suspended business, and their rentals are waived.