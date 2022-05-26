Jet Airways plans a resurrection

NEW DELHI, 26 May 2022: Jet Airways says it hopes to resume flights during the last quarter of this year following a series of proving flights that are part of the process to regain its wings from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

According to a report in the aviation news channel, Simple Flying, Jet Airways announced last week that it “passed a significant milestone on its path to resuming operations.”

If all goes to plan, the airline that stopped flying in April 2019 when its finances collapsed could start limited commercial flights on domestic routes in India by the fourth quarter. According to reliable trade sources in Delhi, it could make a comeback on routes to other Asian destinations in early 2023.

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is reportedly financing the airline’s resurrection enabling its return to the skies, and if all goes to plan, an air operator certificate will be issued by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

According to Routes Online, Jet Airways became India’s fastest-growing airline and, at its peak, mustered a fleet of 120 aircraft, flying 600 domestic and 380 international routes.

A court panel approved Jet’s takeover and restart plan in June 2021.

A revived Jet Airways will probably fly services from Delhi to Mumbai first. However, it could face stiff opposition from other airlines as it attempts to reclaim other flight shots on domestic and eventually international routes to Southeast Asia. Flying to Phuket and Bangkok in Thailand would tap the lucrative Indian leisure travel market in the first quarter of 2023.

Flights to Singapore and Malaysia would be on the cards, followed by long-haul routes. Ultimately the airline would want to get its flight slots back on the London Heathrow route and Dubai in the Middle East.

(Source: Simple Flying, Routes Online)