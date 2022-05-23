KUCHING, 23 May 2022: Ticket sales for the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2022’s virtual performances on the festival’s official website opened at the weekend.

This year, the RWMF themed “25th Legendary Rainforest Celebration” is being held as a hybrid event with the physical concert at Sarawak Cultural Village. At the same time, viewers can also live stream it from their homes via an online platform.

Tickets for online performances are priced at MYR25 for an evening and night show each throughout the three-day festival from 17 to 19 June, with multiple performers per show.

For two hours of showtime per day, online viewers will enjoy a showcase of local and international performers performing live on the physical stage together with curated original video content.

RWMF will feature a host of international performers from Canada, India, USA, Finland, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Madagascar, Ukraine, China, Bhutan and Seoul, among others, while showcasing a string of Malaysia’s own talents such as Alena Murang, At Adau from Sarawak, Bamboo Woods from Sabah and many more.

For the RWMF virtual performances slot from 1900 to 2000, Day 1 (17 June 2022) will feature the opening performance by Majlis Seni Sarawak, followed by Joey Ayala (Philippines), ASZA (Canada), Trad Attack (Estonia), Matthew Ngau (Sarawak) and Arthur Borman (Sarawak).

Day 2 (18 June 2022) slots showcase Fauziah Gambus & The Geng (Sabah), Issui Minegishi (Japan), Genticorum (Canada) and Desmond Junek (Sarawak),

Day 3 audiences can look forward to Flame of the Forest (Singapore), Timo Väänänen (Finland), Lau Muang (Thailand) and Silk and Bamboo (Japan).

For the 2000 to 2100 slot

Day 1 audiences are able to see Jurij Fedynskyj (Ukraine), Blue Canyon Boys (USA) Phương Bảo (Vietnam), Jerry Kamit & Friends (Sarawak), Gendang Melanau (Sarawak), Abigail Washburn (USA) and Dong Lusheng (China) in action.

Day 2 will feature Kevin Kolodner (USA), At Adau (Sarawak), Shashank Subramanyam (India), Genggong Kutus (Indonesia), while Day 3 will highlight Debashish Battacharya (India), Yayi Cai (China), Tarika (Madagascar) and Rining Peter Paris (Sarawak).

For those attending the physical concerts, they can choose from the different ticket categories at pre-sale prices – Adult 1-Day Pass (MYR165), Adult 3-Day Pass (MYR405), Child 1-Day Pass (MYR85), Child 3-Day Pass (MYR195) and 1-Day Family Package Pass- 2 Adult and 2 Children (MYR440).

For ticket sales check out: https://rwmf.net/ .

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)