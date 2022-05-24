Destinations Mekong board elections

PHNOM PENH, 24 May 2022: Destination Mekong has jump-started its election campaign that will allow members to cast their votes for eight Executive Board members during the organisation’s inaugural Annual General Meeting scheduled for 3 June.

Destination Mekong was incorporated as a full-fledged company in January 2022 under Singapore’s business registration rules. Its operational head office is located in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in an office supplied by the Ministry of Tourism.

Election lineup: 16 candidates vying for eight seats on the DM executive board.

The marketing organisation runs promotions, campaigns, and events while facilitating projects on behalf of the six-member countries that make up the Mekong Region under the umbrella of the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office. The six countries of the Mekong Region are Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Destination Mekong’s AGM will be held in a hybrid format and open to members, representatives of partners, and non-members. It will include the confirmation of the Destination Mekong Charter and the election of a new executive board comprised of eight seats for the first year.

Registered and paid-up members of Destination Mekong will cast their votes from a list of 16 candidates.

Candidates up for election

Ms Duangmala Phommavong, Co-Founder and Partner, EXO Travel Laos. Mr Fréderic Tambon, Founder/CEO | Society and Fred, Expert in international marketing, tourism industry, and education. Mr Guido Neil, Director of Special Operations, 12Go. Mr Hailin Zhang, Professor at Guilin Tourism University. Mr Jacques Guichandut, Managing Director, All Dreams Cambodia Co. Ltd. Mr Jean Claude Dhuez, Owner Sâmata. Mr Mark Bibby Jackson, Founder, Travel Begins at 40. Ms Melita Koulmandas, CEO/Founder, Song Saa Collective Mr Miquel Angel Perez Martorell, Founder, MQL Sustainable Tourism Services. Dr Neal Bermas, Founder, STREETS International. Mr Nguyen Tuan Linh, Owner, Mr Linh’s Adventures Travel Company Limited. Mr Nick Ray, Principal at Hanuman Films. Lonely Planet Writer for Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam. Tourism Consultant with the World Bank. Dr Sasithara Pichaichannarong, Rector, College of Tourism, Hospitality, and Sports; Chairperson, RSU Vista Golf Course, Thailand. Mr Sean Too, Chief Eco Consultant, Sentinel Solution Thailand Co Ltd. Ms Sophea Sok, Regional Program Manager, Asia-Pacific, Planeterra Foundation. Dr Soriya Yin, Associate Professor, Environmental Science, American University of Phnom Penh.

The profiles of candidates can be found here: https://www.destinationmekong.com/executive-board-election.

Besides the elected members, the Destination Management Executive Board will also include Dr Jens Thraenhart, who founded Destination Mekong, Willem Niemeijer, in his role as past Chair of the Interim Board of Directors, and representatives of the largest private-sector supporters of Destination Mekong, including a permanent seat for its founding contributor UNWTO Affiliate Member Chameleon Strategies.

Founder of Destination Mekong and former executive director of the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO), Dr Jens Thraenhart stressed that the new DM executive board would contribute to the success of DMs mission strategies, models and operations.

“One of the reasons for establishing Destination Mekong was to foster a strong and balanced public-private-partnership framework to boost tourism recovery and resilience in the GMS aligned to the Tourism Strategy”.

Up to one day before the elections, 2 June 2022, all professionals active in the Greater Mekong Subregion and interested in being part of building a sustainable, inclusive, and united regional tourism can become Changemakers (full voting members).

To become a Destination Mekong Member, please go to: https://www.destinationmekong.com/membership/