Changi increases Korea air links

SINGAPORE, 30 May 2022: Come June 2022, weekly services from Changi Airport to and from South Korea will increase by more than 60% with new airlines commencing operations.

The first off the blocks, T’way Air, a South Korean low-cost carrier, started a twice-weekly service from Seoul to Singapore on 29 May.

Air Premia, which commenced “Passenger Aircraft Carrying Cargo” (PACC) operations in Changi late last year, will operate a thrice-weekly passenger service from 29 June on the same Seoul – Singapore route.

Jeju Air will become the sole operator on the Busan – Singapore route, flying twice weekly from 25 June. A new city link to Jeju will be operated by Scoot, commencing 15 June.

Apart from the new services, from June, there will be additional services from Seoul to Singapore by Asiana Airlines (from five to seven times weekly), Korean Air (from seven to 10 times weekly) and Singapore Airlines ( from seven to 11 times weekly).

With these additions, seven airlines (Air Premia, Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Korean Air, Scoot, Singapore Airlines, T’way Air) will operate 42 weekly services from Busan, Jeju and Seoul to Singapore. Connectivity has been strengthened compared to pre-Covid-19 when five airlines operated to two cities in Korea in 2019.

Changi Airport group’s managing director of air hub development, Lim Ching Kiat said: “South Korea has always been among the top travel destinations for Singaporeans. With these new flight options, Singapore residents now have more choices to explore the different cities in Korea. At the same time, we can look forward to welcoming more South Korean tourists to Singapore. In terms of seat capacity[2], Changi Airport is the second most connected to South Korea among airports worldwide. We continue to work with our airline and travel partners to promote travel between the two countries.”

As of 1 May 2022, 83 airlines operate over 2,900 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 124 cities in 46 countries and territories worldwide.