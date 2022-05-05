Banyan Tree in Bali minus walls and doors

SINGAPORE 5 May 2022: Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, is set to open in an off-the-beaten-track, natural part of northern Ubud on 14 June.

The brand extension symbolises the Banyan Tree’s commitment to creating immersive experiences combining deep nature and sustainable design that pioneers a “no walls, no doors” concept throughout the property and in its 16 villas.

The Open Kitchen and Living Room are at the resort’s heart, both open dining and lounge spaces created to evoke a sense of community. Here, guests are invited to learn how the resort reinvents food and drink basics through its zero-waste farm to table concept, local sourcing philosophy, and heritage techniques. The menu concept, 70% of which is plant-based, is sourced locally within a one-hour drive from the property.

This concept was developed by collaborating with Agency X, a local consultant group that houses the acclaimed restaurant Locavore, Nusantara Restaurant, and The Night Rooster Cocktail Bar, creatively enhancing a sense of place.









The Botanist Bar is centred around using local-grown natural ingredients and botanicals infused into its beverages. At the same time, Toja Spa celebrates the well-being traditions of Buahan village and its surrounding areas with a unique “open” garden experience – certified by the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa Academy.

The property is located in a quiet enclave surrounded by rice paddies and jungle, next to the Ayung River and waterfall. The resort’s villas are designed to blend spacious indoor-outdoor living areas with 180-degree panoramic views.

Banyan Tree VP of Brand HQ, Ho Ren Yung commented: “We have owned this piece of land for over 20 years, and the conceptualisation of Banyan Tree Escape started almost five years ago. It is a true labour of love and a bold experience proposition we are excited to see become real.”