SINGAPORE, 5 MAY 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, shared details Wednesday surrounding its elevated spa and fitness offerings for its highly-anticipated Norwegian Prima Class vessels – Norwegian Prima and Viva.

The first two of six ships within this cutting-edge class will feature the cruise industry’s first charcoal sauna at sea and a two-story cascading indoor spa waterfall. The Cruise Line has also incorporated several guest favourites, including thermal experiences and hot-stone loungers.









Award-winning architecture firm Rockwell Group masterfully designed the perfect environment for tranquillity and rejuvenation in Norwegian Prima and Viva’s spa and fitness venues.

“The debut of our Prima Class has been all about elevating guest experiences across all the touchpoints that make a perfect holiday at sea, from food and beverage, entertainment, recreational activities and now spa and fitness,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our latest health and wellness experiences were designed to awaken the senses of our guests like never before, pairing world-class design and architecture with one-of-kind offerings that truly allow our guests to unwind and escape.”

All-New Mandara Spa

Industry’s First Charcoal Sauna at Sea

As part of the ongoing only-found-on-NCL’s Prima Class vacation experiences, such as the world’s first three-level racetrack at sea and dry drop slides, NCL will unveil the industry’s first charcoal sauna.

Derived from Japanese and Korean wellness practices, the charcoal sauna uses a radiant heat system with an outer charcoal layer to reach temperatures between 86-122 degrees Fahrenheit. Guests can recline into relaxation as the sauna helps boost circulation and metabolism while also removing toxins from the body. The sauna also effectively treats muscle stiffness and tension, including relief from backache, headache, and arthritis, by promoting the deep release of connective tissue and muscles.

Thermal Experiences

The charcoal sauna is just one of eight thermal spa offerings available at the elevated Mandara Spa. Guests can also indulge in a series of blissful experiences such as a salt and steam room and a gambit of Brand-first spa experiences, including an Ice Room, Experiential Shower, a Flotation Salt Pool, and an Infrared Sauna.

The Ice Room : After unwinding in the sauna or steam bath, guests can cool off in the refreshing Ice Room. The cold air helps to increase blood circulation, invigorate the respiratory tract, and strengthen the immune system.

: After unwinding in the sauna or steam bath, guests can cool off in the refreshing Ice Room. The cold air helps to increase blood circulation, invigorate the respiratory tract, and strengthen the immune system. The Experiential Showers : Multiple water jets and lighting effects help invigorate the body, lower body temperature, and stimulate blood circulation.

: Multiple water jets and lighting effects help invigorate the body, lower body temperature, and stimulate blood circulation. Floatation Salt Pool : This treatment allows guests to fully relax all of their muscles while floating in warm water. An experience similar to experiencing zero gravity due to the buoyancy of the saltwater. The Floatation Salt Pool is beneficial for easing mental anxiety and muscle tension.

: This treatment allows guests to fully relax all of their muscles while floating in warm water. An experience similar to experiencing zero gravity due to the buoyancy of the saltwater. The Floatation Salt Pool is beneficial for easing mental anxiety and muscle tension. Infrared Sauna: Unlike traditional saunas that use conventional heat to warm the air, infrared saunas utilise infrared lamps to directly warm the body – and at lower temperatures than traditional saunas. This promotes relaxation, better sleep, sore muscle and joint relief, improved blood circulation, and detoxification.

New Services

NCL is also introducing several new services at the spa, including two new beds from the Gharieni Group, the Gharieni Welnamis and the Gharieni Wellmassage5D. The Welnamis bed utilises Binaural Acoustic & Dynamic Stimulation, a computer-controlled acoustic and vibrational therapy that trains the brain to relax and benefit from deep relaxation techniques. Meanwhile, the award-winning Wellmassage5d bed provides a whole-body wellness massage experience utilising eight specially pre-programmed positions and the Brand’s “Signature Treatment” technique.

Other new service menu items include:

Ocean Spa Wave Massage : This unique treatment lets guests relax on a water-filled cushion. The cushion features a therapeutic warm wrap of nutrient-rich sea plants and marine algae, releasing stress and tension from the body. The treatment includes a deep cleansing seaweed mask, aromatherapy essential oils, and scalp and foot massages.

: This unique treatment lets guests relax on a water-filled cushion. The cushion features a therapeutic warm wrap of nutrient-rich sea plants and marine algae, releasing stress and tension from the body. The treatment includes a deep cleansing seaweed mask, aromatherapy essential oils, and scalp and foot massages. Musclease Aroma Spa Ocean Wrap : This wrap contains a warming blend of pine and rosemary essential oils to help guests ease the pains of rheumatism, arthritis, muscular spasms, and fatigue.

: This wrap contains a warming blend of pine and rosemary essential oils to help guests ease the pains of rheumatism, arthritis, muscular spasms, and fatigue. Cellutox Aroma Spa Ocean Wrap : Excellent for guests seeking to improve the appearance of cellulite and reduce fluid retention. This treatment contains a detoxifying blend of juniper and lemon essential oils, which decongest and stimulate the body.

: Excellent for guests seeking to improve the appearance of cellulite and reduce fluid retention. This treatment contains a detoxifying blend of juniper and lemon essential oils, which decongest and stimulate the body. Zero Gravity Wellness Massage: High-tech meets high touch in this next-generation 75-minute wellness treatment. Producing a zero-gravity effect, the body is suspended on an advanced treatment table that manoeuvres sophisticated massage techniques for the user. Eight table positions enable the effective and precise reach of every muscle group, including intensive work on the back and main muscles, resulting in the release of tension and improved body mechanics.

The spa will also feature a relaxation area featuring 22 hot stone loungers. Guests can also arrange to stay in one of the 28 exclusive spa balcony staterooms onboard Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, providing travellers with premium access to the elevated Mandara Spa and its suite of thermal spa experiences.

First-of-its-Kind Design

At the spa, guests can visit either the Vitality or Salt Floatation Pool, where they can immerse themselves in the tranquil sounds of the two-story cascading indoor spa waterfall. This space also features an impressive marble spiral staircase. Additional design highlights include the relaxation area in the spa and the Pulse Fitness Centre. Both of these spaces are front-facing on the ship, allowing guests to enjoy sweeping 270-degree views of the ocean. This is also the first time that NCL’s fitness centre will be located at the front of the ship.

The gym will also include the all-new Performance Recovery room, an interactive, engaging wellness experience utilising a selection of Hyperice products in workshops, group fitness classes, and services to maximise user benefits.

Returning Favourites

Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva will also feature enhanced guest-favourite spa and fitness amenities, including the Vitaly Pool, steam sauna, and Finnish sauna. The spa will offer a wide range of services in its 20 treatment rooms, including massage, acupuncture, manicures and pedicures and facials. In the Pulse Fitness Centre, guests will have free access to the state-of-the-art fitness equipment they have come to expect from NCL. Yoga and spin classes will also be available.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 55 years. The cruise line revolutionised the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to over 300 of the world’s most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination, Harvest Caye in Belize.

